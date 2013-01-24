Home
Replacement Kit

FC8058/01
  • Replacement kit for PowerPro Compact and Active Replacement kit for PowerPro Compact and Active Replacement kit for PowerPro Compact and Active
    Filter replacement kit compatible with the Philips PowerPro Compact and PowerPro Active ranges. The kit contains the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year.

    Suggested retail price: HKD128.00

    Suggested retail price: HKD128.00

    Original filter replacements from Philips

    • 1x EPA 10 motor filter
    • 1x motor inlet filter
    • 2x exhaust foam filters
    EPA10 motor filter

    EPA10 motor filter

    The kit contains 1 x EPA10 motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.

    Motor inlet filter (foam)

    Motor inlet filter (foam)

    The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (foam). This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the EPA motor filter. The filter can be washed, and should be replaced once a year.

    Exhaust foam filters

    Exhaust foam filters

    The kit contains 2 x exhaust foam filters. The filters catch even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filters should be replaced once a year.

    Technical Specifications

    • Contains

      Foam filter
      2x
      Motor filter
      1x
      EPA filter
      1x

    • Suitable for

      PowerPro Active
      • FC8630 - FC8649
      • FC9520 - FC9529
      • FC8670 - FC8679
      • FC9530 - FC9542
      PowerPro Compact
      • FC8470 - FC8479
      • FC9320 - FC9327

