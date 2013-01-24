Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate
Original starter kit for the Philips vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 4 dust bags, together with the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate
Original starter kit for the Philips vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 4 dust bags, together with the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits
Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate
Original starter kit for the Philips vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 4 dust bags, together with the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate
Original starter kit for the Philips vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 4 dust bags, together with the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
The kit contains 4 x s- bag® Ultra Long Performance original dust bags. This dust bag has an XXL 5 liter capacity and therefore it helps maintain the cleaning performance for longer. Made of premium, multilayer, non-clogging material, the s-bag Ultra Long Performance guarantees excellent suction power and filtration, lasting up to 80% longer than the standard bag.
The kit contains 1 x HEPA13 exhaust filter. The HEPA13 filter captures more than 99.95% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms. The filter should be replaced once a year.
The kit contains 1 x triple-layer motor filter. This filter prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.
Contains
Suitable for