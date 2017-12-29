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  • Renew for perfect performance Renew for perfect performance Renew for perfect performance

    Accessory Kit

    FC8063/01

    Renew for perfect performance

    Renew for perfect performance to continue getting the best cleaning experience every day.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD148.00

    Accessory Kit

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    Renew for perfect performance

    Compatible with PowerPro Aqua

    • 4 microfiber pads
    • Compatible with PowerPro Aqua
    • Replace every 6 months
    Replace every 6 month for optimal cleaning performance

    Replace every 6 month for optimal cleaning performance

    Replace every 6 months to maintain an optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.

    Microfiber pads to effectively remove all dirt and stains

    Microfiber pads to effectively remove all dirt and stains

    The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt and stains effectively and thoroughly.

    Easy to attach and remove

    Easy to attach and remove

    The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessory specifications

      Number of pads
      4

    • Suitable for

      PowerPro Aqua
      • FC6400
      • FC6401
      • FC6402
      • FC6404
      • FC6405
      • FC6407
      • FC6408
      • FC6409
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