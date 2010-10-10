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  • Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life

    AirStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8224/01

    Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life

    Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life with the Philips AirStar vacuum cleaner. Its 4-layer filtration system and Clean Air HEPA filter capture and seal-in even the finest particles, making sure your home is truly dust-free!

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    Suggested retail price: HKD698.00

    AirStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

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    Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life

    Integrated HEPA filter captures more dust

    • 1400W
    Clean Air HEPA filter for filtering fine dust

    Clean Air HEPA filter for filtering fine dust

    The High Efficiency Particulate Air filter filters fine dust from the air. This guarantees more dust is captured.

    4-layer filtration system for capturing all the dust inside

    4-layer filtration system for capturing all the dust inside

    The filtration system consists of four individual layers. This makes sure all the dust is captured inside the vacuum cleaner.

    S-bag for longer lasting cleaning performance

    S-bag for longer lasting cleaning performance

    This dust bag has multiple layers and clogs less fast than ordinary dust bags. This guarantees longer lasting cleaning performance.

    Comfort handle for easy handling

    Comfort handle for easy handling

    The comfort handle is ergonomically designed and gives you optimal control of maneuvering the nozzle.

    PowerControl function for extra power when you need it

    PowerControl function for extra power when you need it

    You can adjust the suction power with the turning wheel. Turn to the maximum for extra power when you need it.

    Small nozzle and 2-in-1 tool for cleaning furniture

    Small nozzle and 2-in-1 tool for cleaning furniture

    The small nozzle and the 2-in-1 cleaning tool - which consists of a brush and a crevice tool in one - help you to clean your furniture and delicate surfaces.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Wheeled all-purpose nozzle
      Accessories included
      • 2-in-1 brush/crevice tool
      • Small nozzle

    • Design

      Color
      Orchid purple

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      340 x 258 x 218  mm
      Weight of product
      3.9  kg

    • Filtration

      Dust bag type
      s-bag
      Exhaust filter
      Clean Air HEPA filter

    • Usability

      Action radius
      8  m
      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Tube type
      Plastic 2-piece telescopic
      Handgrip
      Comfort handle
      Wheel type
      Rubber

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