FC8224/01
Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life
Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life with the Philips AirStar vacuum cleaner. Its 4-layer filtration system and Clean Air HEPA filter capture and seal-in even the finest particles, making sure your home is truly dust-free!See all benefits
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The High Efficiency Particulate Air filter filters fine dust from the air. This guarantees more dust is captured.
The filtration system consists of four individual layers. This makes sure all the dust is captured inside the vacuum cleaner.
This dust bag has multiple layers and clogs less fast than ordinary dust bags. This guarantees longer lasting cleaning performance.
The comfort handle is ergonomically designed and gives you optimal control of maneuvering the nozzle.
You can adjust the suction power with the turning wheel. Turn to the maximum for extra power when you need it.
The small nozzle and the 2-in-1 cleaning tool - which consists of a brush and a crevice tool in one - help you to clean your furniture and delicate surfaces.
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
Filtration
Usability
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