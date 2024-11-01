FC9160/01
The highest suction power ever
The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the Performer takes care of all your dust and dirt.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture, and other spaces in your house.
This large dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
Filtration
Usability
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.