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  • Performs stronger for longer Performs stronger for longer Performs stronger for longer

    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9222/01

    Performs stronger for longer

    Marathon offers you high cleaning performance thanks to its automatic filter cleaning system.

    See all benefits

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    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Performs stronger for longer

    Self-cleaning filter, no bag required

    • 2000W
    • 400W suction power
    • HEPA 12 filter
    • AutoClean
    2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

    2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

    This vacuum cleaner has a 2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power for the ultimate cleaning perfection.

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

    AutoClean filter optimizes suction power

    AutoClean filter optimizes suction power

    After every cleaning job, a simple push of a button will activate a rattle that thoroughly shakes the dust from the filter pleats into the dust bucket. Now the airflow is no longer blocked by the dust in the filter and suction power is almost like new.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On handgrip

    • Design

      Color
      Pearl silver

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      7.5  kg

    • Filtration

      Exhaust filter
      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter

    • Usability

      Action radius
      12  m
      Tube coupling
      Button
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Tube type
      Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
      Wheel type
      Rubber

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