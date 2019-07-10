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  • Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7 Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7 Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7
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    5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9570/61

    Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series is our most powerful compact vacuum. Achieve maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one.

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    5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7

    Easy and hygienic dust disposal

    • 1900 W
    • PowerCyclone 7
    • Allergy H13 filter
    • TriActive nozzle
    Powerful 1900W motor for high suction power

    Powerful 1900W motor for high suction power

    1900W motor generates up to 410W of high suction power for powerful performance and deep cleaning results.

    PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 technology features an aerodynamic design to minimize air resistance and ensure sustained strong suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber and unique exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

    TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

    TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

    TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

    Power control function to adjust suction power

    Power control function to adjust suction power

    Power control function easily adjusts suction for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings.

    Compact design with front and top handle for easy carrying

    Compact design with front and top handle for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and lifting the vacuum is easy. The design includes top and front handles for effortless carrying.

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

    Soft brush integrated into handle & furniture nozzle

    Soft brush integrated into handle & furniture nozzle

    Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery. Furniture nozzle is designed for optimal cleaning of soft furnishings like cushions, couches and arm chairs, even removing pet hair.

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13*.

    Soft bumper and rubber wheels to protect furniture

    Soft bumper and rubber wheels to protect furniture

    Soft bumper and rubber wheels protect furniture and prevent floor scratches while being easy to maneuver around your home.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Integrated brush
      Accessory storage
      On tubeclip
      Additional nozzle
      Furniture nozzle
      Extra accessories
      Filter replacement: FC8010/02

    • Compatibility

      Relevant filter variant
      FC8010/02

    • Design

      Color
      Dark Royal Blue

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      412 x 280 x 280  mm
      Weight of product
      5  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      1700  W
      Sound power level
      72-82  dB
      Input power (max)
      1900  W
      Suction power (max)
      410  W

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      1.5  l
      Exhaust filter
      Allergy H13 filter
      Motor filter
      Washable filter
      Filtration level
      HEPA13 level*

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      ActiveLock
      Action radius
      9  m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      Cord length
      6  m
      Wheel type
      Rubber

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    Awards

    • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.

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