Genuine replacement filter

Integrated 3-in-1

FY1700/30
      3 filters in one to achieve day one performance

      Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

      • 12 months lifetime
      • HEPA+Active Carbon+Pre-filter
      • Filters 99.97% @ 0.003um
      • Filters gases & odors
      Perfect fit for consistently high performance

      Perfect fit for consistently high performance

      Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.

      Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

      Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

      Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before being released from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter’s lifespan. (6)

      3 filters in 1 for convenience and superior performance

      3 filters in 1 for convenience and superior performance

      The cylindrical 3 in 1 filter combines all three layers of filters, needed to achieve day one filtration performance of your device. (6) Active Carbon, HEPA and pre-filter are the optimal combination that remove pollutants, viruses, allergens and bacteria to make sure you breathe cleaner air by changing all three filters at once.

      The NanoProtect Pro HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

      The NanoProtect Pro HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

      A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. The NanoProtect HEPA technology not only captures pollutants, but it uses a special electrostatic charge to attract them, enabling it to purify the air faster than HEPA H13 filter that is medically used. (5)

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (7)

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (7)

      Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. Also tested for coronavirus (8).

      12 months of usage

      12 months of usage

      Philips integrated 3-in-one filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration to 12 months. (1)

      Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

      Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

      Your Philips device notifies you when to clean your pre-filter and when it is time to replace the filter which can take less than a minute. This makes the  maintenance of the device effortless while ensuring that you always enjoy clean, healthy air.

      Regularly clean the prefilter

      Regularly clean the prefilter

      For the optimal filtration performance, regularly vacuum-clean the pre-filter.

      Connect with the device and track filter lifetime

      Connect with the device and track filter lifetime

      Monitor the lifetime and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the CleanHome+ app (2). Get alerted when it’s time to change your filter and easily order a new one directly through our app (3).

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        .7  kg
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        220*220*247  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        .89  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        212*135*237

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White, black

      • Replacement

        Integrated filter
        Yes
        For Philips air purifier(s)
        • AC1711
        • AC1715

      • Performance

        Filters out odor
        Yes
        Filters out TVOC
        Yes
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Allergen filtration
        99.99%
        Virus & aerosol filtration
        &lt;99.9%
        Filter
        Integrated HEPA, Active carbon and pre-filter

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • (1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
          • (2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity
          • (3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available
          • (4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter
          • (5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
          • (6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier
          • (7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
          • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.

