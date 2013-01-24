Home
Series 3

Nano Protect Filter

FY2180/30
    Healthier Air, Always

    This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003um, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor inside its nano-sized pores.

      Healthier Air, Always

      Capture harmful particles as small as 0.003um

      Removes allergens, e.g. pollen, dust, pet dander, etc.

      Proved to remove allergens including pollen, dust, dust mite and pet dander by European Center for Allergy Research Foundation (Ecarf)

      Removes up to 99.9% bacteria and virus (H1N1)

      Proved to be effective in removing up to 99.9% bateria and viruses like H1N1 by Airmid.

      Hassel free filter maintenance with all-in-one design

      Integrated HEPA and active carbon filter makes installation easy and convenient.

      Absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor

      The surface area of active carbon layer is as large as 24 football fields.

      Effectively removes 0.003 um particles (800 times < PM2.5)

      Equipped with Philips' VitaShield technology, the HEPA layer is made from ultra-fine non-woven fabric with a surface area of 2.4 m2. The performance is more long-lasting and stable.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Filters out bacteria
        Yes
        Filters out formaldehyde
        Yes
        Filters out PM2.5
        Yes
        Filters out toluene
        Yes
        Filters out viruses
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        1.1  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.3  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        228*288*286
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        325*325*500  mm

      • Replacement

        Integrated filter
        For Purifier Series 2000(i)

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

