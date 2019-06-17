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  • Healthier Air, Always Healthier Air, Always Healthier Air, Always

    NanoProtect Pro S3 Nano Protect Filter

    FY3140/00

    Healthier Air, Always

    This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003um, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor inside its nano-sized pores.

    NanoProtect Pro S3 Nano Protect Filter

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    Healthier Air, Always

    Capture harmful particles as small as 0.003um

    Removes allergens, e.g. pollen, dust, pet dander, etc.

    Proved to remove allergens including pollen, dust, dust mite and pet dander by European Center for Allergy Research Foundation (Ecarf)

    Removes up to 99.9% bacteria and virus (H1N1)

    Proved to be effective in removing up to 99.9% bateria and viruses like H1N1 by Airmid.

    Massive compacity of harmful gases: CCM>1500 mg 

    Effectively absorbs harmful gases with cumulate clean mass (CCM) that is larger than 1500 mg. High level performance maintains formaldehyde concentration lower than GB/T standard (0.08mg/m3).

    Massive compacity of harmful particles: CCM >12000 mg

    Effectively absorbs particles with cumulate clean mass (CCM) that is larger than 12000 mg. The filter is made with thermal bonding technology, 5 rubber stripes, which are made with Japanese technology, are especially designed for the filter. They strengthen filter structure and make filtration effects long-lasting. There are also up to 54 layers of folding in the filter.  

    Hassel free filter maintenance with all-in-one design

    Integrated HEPA and active carbon filter makes installation easy and convenient.

    Effectively removes 0.003 um particles (800x < PM2.5)

    Equipped with Philips' VitaShield technology, the HEPA layer is made from ultra-fine non-woven fabric with a surface area of 2.03 m2. The performance is more long-lasting and stable.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      256*256*330  mm
      Weight of product
      1.3  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      245*155*318
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.7  kg

    • Replacement

      Integrated filter
      For Purifier Series 3000(i)

    • Performance

      Filters out formaldehyde
      Yes
      Filters out PM2.5
      Yes
      Filters out bacteria
      Yes
      Filters out toluene
      Yes
      Filters out viruses
      Yes

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    • Applicable for Philips Air Purifier AC30xx models.

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