Massive compacity of harmful particles: CCM >12000 mg

Effectively absorbs particles with cumulate clean mass (CCM) that is larger than 12000 mg. The filter is made with thermal bonding technology, 5 rubber stripes, which are made with Japanese technology, are especially designed for the filter. They strengthen filter structure and make filtration effects long-lasting. There are also up to 54 layers of folding in the filter.