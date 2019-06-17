FY3140/00
Healthier Air, Always
This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003um, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor inside its nano-sized pores.
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Proved to remove allergens including pollen, dust, dust mite and pet dander by European Center for Allergy Research Foundation (Ecarf)
Proved to be effective in removing up to 99.9% bateria and viruses like H1N1 by Airmid.
Effectively absorbs harmful gases with cumulate clean mass (CCM) that is larger than 1500 mg. High level performance maintains formaldehyde concentration lower than GB/T standard (0.08mg/m3).
Effectively absorbs particles with cumulate clean mass (CCM) that is larger than 12000 mg. The filter is made with thermal bonding technology, 5 rubber stripes, which are made with Japanese technology, are especially designed for the filter. They strengthen filter structure and make filtration effects long-lasting. There are also up to 54 layers of folding in the filter.
Integrated HEPA and active carbon filter makes installation easy and convenient.
Equipped with Philips' VitaShield technology, the HEPA layer is made from ultra-fine non-woven fabric with a surface area of 2.03 m2. The performance is more long-lasting and stable.
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