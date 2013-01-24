Healthier Air, Always
This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003um, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks TVOC and odor inside its nano-sized pores.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Proved to remove allergens including pollen, dust, dust mite and pet dander by European Center for Allergy Research Foundation (Ecarf)
Proved to be effective in removing up to 99.9% bateria and viruses like H1N1 by Airmid.
Integrated HEPA and active carbon filter makes installation easy and convenient.
The surface area of active carbon layer is as large as 31 football fields
Equipped with Philips' VitaShield technology, the HEPA layer is made from ultra-fine non-woven fabric with a surface area of 2.43 m2. The performance is more long-lasting and stable.
Performance
Weight and dimensions
Replacement
Country of origin