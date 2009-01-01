GC1830/02
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.See all benefits
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This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal.
Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding on all fabrics and is scratch resistant.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Easy to use
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
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