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  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    1700 series Steam iron

    GC1830/02

    1 award

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    1700 series Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Speed shaped soleplate

    • Golden Dynaglide
    1700 Watt enables constant high steam output

    1700 Watt enables constant high steam output

    This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

    Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal.

    Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding

    Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding

    Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding on all fabrics and is scratch resistant.

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

    Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1700
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1,06
      Product dimensions
      26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6

    • Easy to use

      Control
      • Temperature ready light
      • Variable steam settings
      Reaching tricky areas
      Button groove
      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1,8  m
      Additional comfort
      180 degree cord freedom
      Anti-scale management
      Calc-Clean
      Safe in use
      Exceeds international drop test standards
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      180  ml

    • Crease removal

      Continuous steam
      Up to 22 gr/min
      Soleplate
      Optimal vent pattern
      Spray
      Yes
      Reaching tricky areas
      Pointed tip

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