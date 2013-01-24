Home
Steam iron

GC2820
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    Steam iron

    GC2820

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD398.00

    Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    Built to perform, day after day

      Built to perform, day after day

      With new SteamGlide soleplate

      • Double anti-calc
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Steam boost up to 90 g/min for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 90 g/min for the most stubborn creases.

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      The pills breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

      After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc into small pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This calc clean slider makes it very easy to remove scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your iron you should use this scale clean function once a month.

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        30  g/min
        Steam boost
        90  g
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2000  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5  cm
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

