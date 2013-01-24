Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Steam boost up to 90 g/min for the most stubborn creases.
2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.
Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc into small pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.
This calc clean slider makes it very easy to remove scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your iron you should use this scale clean function once a month.
Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications