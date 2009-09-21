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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

EnergyCareSteam iron

GC3660/02

1 award

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

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Steam iron for greener results

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

  • Auto Shut Off

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Technical Specifications

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