Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Steam iron

GC3660
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy 100% steam power, 20%* less energy 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Steam iron

    GC3660

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD628.00
    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD628.00
    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    100% steam power, 20%* less energy

    The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      100% steam power, 20%* less energy

      Greener Everyday

      • Auto Shut Off
      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Switches appliance off automatically when left unattended

      Auto off, switches appliance off automatically when left unattended

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Steam boost
        130  g
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        3  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Sustainability

        Automatic energy saving
        20% energy reduction

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6  kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.