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    Azur Steam iron

    GC4410/02

    Power with precision

    For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips steam iron GC4410/02 with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both!

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    Azur Steam iron

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    Power with precision

    Super steam, super glide iron

    • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    • 2400 Watts
    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

    130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      1.55  kg
      Product dimensions
      30.3 x 12 x 15.2  cm
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Water tank capacity
      350  ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      3  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      40  g/min
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Power
      2400  W
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      130  g
      Variable steam settings
      Yes
      Steam tip
      Yes

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