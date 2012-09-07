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  • Standard Product Photo Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4820/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4820/02

Discontinued

AZUR 2-in-1Cordless steam iron

GC4820/02

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Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow.

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Powerful steam, with or without cord

Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

  • 30 g/min; 160 g steam boost

  • Anodilium Soleplate

  • 2000 Iron Watts

2-in-1: great cordless iron and a powerful steam iron in one

2-in-1: great cordless iron and a powerful steam iron in one

2-in-1 function gives you a powerful cordless steam iron, which can be easily converted into a corded steam iron. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement in the cordless mode without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the docking station while you rearrange the garment. Though fabric? Switch to the corded mode and iron as with any other steam iron.

Steam boost up to 180 g

Steam boost up to 180 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

Technical Specifications

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