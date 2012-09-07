Discontinued
GC4820/02
Freedom of motion, freedom of choice
No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow.
30 g/min; 160 g steam boost
Anodilium Soleplate
2000 Iron Watts
2-in-1 function gives you a powerful cordless steam iron, which can be easily converted into a corded steam iron. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement in the cordless mode without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the docking station while you rearrange the garment. Though fabric? Switch to the corded mode and iron as with any other steam iron.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
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