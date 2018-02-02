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  • Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

    ComfortTouch Advanced Garment Steamer

    GC576/66

    Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

    Our new ComfortTouch Advanced garment steamer gives you great ironing results in one go, thanks to extra powerful steam and innovative AirStretch technology. Gentle suction lightly stretches the fabric flat for safe, easy wrinkle removal.

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    ComfortTouch Advanced Garment Steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

    With innovative AirStretch technology

    • AirStretch technology
    • SmartFlow steam plate
    • 2200W
    • 5 steam settings
    Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

    Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

    The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.

    Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

    Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

    The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

    Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

    Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

    Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

    PVC free silicon steam hose

    PVC free silicon steam hose

    The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

    Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

    Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

    Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

    Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

    Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

    Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

    Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

    Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

    Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

    SmartFlow steam plate for great results

    SmartFlow steam plate for great results

    SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots.

    5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

    5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

    Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

    Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

    Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

    Our unique Hang&Lock feature holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.

    Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

    Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

    Pleats make easy with pleat making accessory.

    AirStretch technology for better ironing results in one go

    Achieve better ironing results faster, with air suction. This innovative AirStretch technology uses adjustable suction force to gently pull and stretch the garment while keeping it close for deeper steam penetration. This combination helps you to achieve great ironing results with only one hand.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Color
      Chalky camel gold

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1800  ml
      Soleplate name
      SmartFlow steam plate
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.6  m
      Hose length
      1.3  m
      Hang&Lock
      Yes
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes
      Auto shut off
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Brush
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes
      Pleat maker
      Yes
      Adjustable double pole
      Yes
      Garment hanger w trouser clips
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      AirStrech Technology
      Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      Max 2200  W
      Continuous steam
      up to 42  g/min
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Ready to use
      <1  minute(s)
      Variable steam
      5  levels

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Easy Rinse

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      37x46x64.5  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      33x173x37  cm

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    Awards

    • Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

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