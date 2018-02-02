GC576/66
Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom
Our new ComfortTouch Advanced garment steamer gives you great ironing results in one go, thanks to extra powerful steam and innovative AirStretch technology. Gentle suction lightly stretches the fabric flat for safe, easy wrinkle removal.See all benefits
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The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.
Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.
The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.
Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.
SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots.
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.
Our unique Hang&Lock feature holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.
Pleats make easy with pleat making accessory.
Achieve better ironing results faster, with air suction. This innovative AirStretch technology uses adjustable suction force to gently pull and stretch the garment while keeping it close for deeper steam penetration. This combination helps you to achieve great ironing results with only one hand.
Design
Easy to use
Accessories included
Guarantee
Technology
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Size and weight
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