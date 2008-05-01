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  • Faster ironing - from start to finish Faster ironing - from start to finish Faster ironing - from start to finish

    Pressurised steam generator

    GC7230/02

    1 award

    Faster ironing - from start to finish

    Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7230 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

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    Pressurised steam generator

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    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Faster ironing - from start to finish

    Pressurised steam power with fast-fill water tank

    Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

    SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

    SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

    This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.

    Variable steam settings to suit every garment

    Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.

    Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

    The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

    Ready to use in 2 minutes

    When switched ON, the ironing system is ready for steam ironing in just 2 minutes.

    Continuous steam up to 80 g/min

    The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

    Water-filling funnel allows fast and easy refills anytime

    Filling your iron's water tank has never been faster or easier. Simply open the easy-access lid and pour in the water. The large, funnel-like opening ensures quick, convenient filling without the risk of spillage. And water can be added anytime - before, during or after an ironing session - without having to wait for the iron to cool down.

    Steam trigger lock gives steam without needing to press down

    The steam trigger lock allows a user the possibility to have continuous steaming of the iron without having to press the trigger continuously.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240
      Boiler wattage
      1400
      Iron wattage
      800

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      6,1
      Product dimensions
      429 x 400 x 206

    • Easy to use

      Control
      Temperature ready light
      Reaching tricky areas
      Button groove
      Easy to set up and store
      Easy cord and hose storage

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      2  m
      Additional comfort
      Steam trigger lock
      Anti-scale management
      Easy Rinse
      Hose length
      1.7  m
      Safe in use
      Overheat safety stop
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Continuous vertical steam
      Soleplate
      Optimal vent pattern

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