GC7230/02
Faster ironing - from start to finish
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7230 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.
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Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.
This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.
Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.
The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
When switched ON, the ironing system is ready for steam ironing in just 2 minutes.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
Filling your iron's water tank has never been faster or easier. Simply open the easy-access lid and pour in the water. The large, funnel-like opening ensures quick, convenient filling without the risk of spillage. And water can be added anytime - before, during or after an ironing session - without having to wait for the iron to cool down.
The steam trigger lock allows a user the possibility to have continuous steaming of the iron without having to press the trigger continuously.
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Easy to use
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
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