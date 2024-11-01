Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Faster ironing - from start to finish Faster ironing - from start to finish Faster ironing - from start to finish

    7300 series Pressurised steam generator

    GC7320/02

    Faster ironing - from start to finish

    Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7320 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    7300 series Pressurised steam generator

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Faster ironing - from start to finish

    Pressurised steam power with fast-fill water tank

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

    Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

    This system iron is ready to use in less than 2 minutes.

    Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

    Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

    The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

    Constant steam up to 110 g/min for fast crease removal

    Constant steam up to 110 g/min helps to efficiently remove all creases.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Easy rinsing

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron + base
      4.5  kg
      Weight of iron
      1.2  kg
      Product dimensions
      42.9 x 40 x 42.6  cm
      voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time
      Yes
      Heat up time
      2  minute(s)
      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Water tank capacity
      1000  ml
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      180 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Hose length
      1.7  m
      Hose storage
      Hose clip

    • Sustainability

      Energy saving
      20% energy reduction

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Continuous steam output
      110  g/min
      Power
      2400  W
      Steam output
      Yes
      Pressure
      Up to 4.5
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Steam tip
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.