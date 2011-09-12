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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron GC9240/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron GC9240/02

Discontinued

PerfectCare ExpertSteam generator iron

GC9240/02

1 award

Ultra fast ironing

Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

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with no temperature adjustment required

Ultra fast ironing

  • Up to 6.5 bar pressure

  • 260 g steam boost

  • Carry lock

  • 1.5L detachable water tank

Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.5 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

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