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    PerfectCare Silence Steam generator iron

    GC9550/02

    1 award

    Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    Enjoy ironing with family around, while watching tv, without being disturbed by the noise. Philips PerfectCare Silence steam generator iron combines powerful steam and fast ironing at low sound.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD3,988.00

    PerfectCare Silence Steam generator iron

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    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    • Max 6.5 bar pressure
    • Up to 350 g steam boost
    • Carry lock
    • 1.5L detachable water tank
    Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

    Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

    Enjoy ironing with family around or while watching TV, without being disturbed by the noise of the steam. Silent steam technology delivers quiet yet very powerful steam. The steam generator is fitted with silencing steam filters to reduce the noise of the steam, and a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the noise of the pump in the base.

    Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

    Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

    Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Powerful Cyclonic steam chamber which delivers powerful consistent steam, making ironing easier and faster.

    Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

    Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

    Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

    New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    New SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Lock your iron securely to the base station

    Lock your iron securely to the base station

    Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

    Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

    Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

    The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

    Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

    Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

    The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

    Up to 6.5 bar pressure

    Up to 6.5 bar pressure

    The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

    1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

    1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

    The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.5 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

    Steam boost up to 350 g

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Easy De-calc

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron + base
      5.1  kg
      Weight of iron
      1.2  kg
      Packaging dimensions
      33.5 x 30.5 x 49.1  cm
      Product dimensions
      28.3 x 26.3 x 42.4  cm
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time
      Yes
      Filling and emptying water
      • Detachable water tank
      • Extra large filling hole
      Safe for all fabrics
      Even for delicates like silks
      Heat up time
      2  minute(s)
      Water tank capacity
      1500  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Storage solution
      Carry lock
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      180 degree cord freedom
      Cord storage
      Cord storage compartment
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Hose length
      1.7  m
      Hose storage
      Hose storage compartment

    • Sustainability

      Energy saving mode
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Power
      2400  W
      Safe rest
      yes
      Pressure
      Up to 6.5
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Steam boost
      350  g
      Steam output control
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes
      Steam tip
      Yes

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