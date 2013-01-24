Fast even haircut
Get an even haircut thanks to DualCut and Trim-n-Flow Pro technology. The new comb design prevents hair of any length from getting stuck in the comb, so you can finish your style in one go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The innovative comb design allows cut hair to flow away from the blades during use, preventing even long hair from getting stuck in the comb, so you can start and finish your style without interruption .
Power through any type of hair with our advanced DualCut technology: an innovative two-sided cutting element that cuts hair twice as fast as one-sided blades.
Turn the zoom wheel to select and lock in the length you want. The 2 adjustable combs cut between 3mm and 28mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Use the stubble comb of 2mm for short hair cut or to style your beard. Remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5mm trim.
The hair clipper's powerful battery provides up to 90 minutes of cordless power after 1 hour of charging. Giving you maximum power and freedom.
The clipper is waterproof for easy, hassle-free cleaning under the tap. Rinse thoroughly with water only to always keep the clipper working like day one.
Pressing the Turbo mode button will increase the speed of the motor to efficiently cut even thicker hair.
The Hair Clipper Series 5000 is designed to be comfortable to use, convenient to handle and easy to operate. The special texture and grip allow you to easily move the clipper and cut all around your head.
Save time and hassle with long-lasting self-sharpening blades that stay as sharp as day one, even after 5 years. The clipper is 100% washable** for fast and easy cleaning under the tap.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.
Use the stubble comb of 2mm for short hait cut and/or to trim your beard.
Keep the clipper, combs and accessories organized in the convenient storage pouch .
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.
