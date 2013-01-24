Home
Hairclipper series 5000

Washable hair clipper

HC5630/15
    -{discount-value}

    Get an even haircut thanks to DualCut and Trim-n-Flow Pro technology. The new comb design prevents hair of any length from getting stuck in the comb, so you can finish your style in one go. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD598.00

      Fast even haircut

      Cut hair flows away for 2x faster* clipping

      • Trim-n-Flow PRO technology
      • 28 length settings (0.5-28mm)
      • 90 min cordless use/1h charge
      • 100% washable
      Cut hair flows away for 2x faster* clipping

      Cut hair flows away for 2x faster* clipping

      The innovative comb design allows cut hair to flow away from the blades during use, preventing even long hair from getting stuck in the comb, so you can start and finish your style without interruption .

      Double-sharpened blades for 2 times faster clipping

      Double-sharpened blades for 2 times faster clipping

      Power through any type of hair with our advanced DualCut technology: an innovative two-sided cutting element that cuts hair twice as fast as one-sided blades.

      Select with the zoom wheel 28 length settings: 0.5 to 28mm

      Select with the zoom wheel 28 length settings: 0.5 to 28mm

      Turn the zoom wheel to select and lock in the length you want. The 2 adjustable combs cut between 3mm and 28mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Use the stubble comb of 2mm for short hair cut or to style your beard. Remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Up to 90 minutes of cordless use

      Up to 90 minutes of cordless use

      The hair clipper's powerful battery provides up to 90 minutes of cordless power after 1 hour of charging. Giving you maximum power and freedom.

      100% washable** for easy and fast cleaning

      100% washable** for easy and fast cleaning

      The clipper is waterproof for easy, hassle-free cleaning under the tap. Rinse thoroughly with water only to always keep the clipper working like day one.

      Turbo mode for enhanced power when clipping thicker hair

      Turbo mode for enhanced power when clipping thicker hair

      Pressing the Turbo mode button will increase the speed of the motor to efficiently cut even thicker hair.

      Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

      Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

      The Hair Clipper Series 5000 is designed to be comfortable to use, convenient to handle and easy to operate. The special texture and grip allow you to easily move the clipper and cut all around your head.

      Zero maintenance saves time and hassle

      Zero maintenance saves time and hassle

      Save time and hassle with long-lasting self-sharpening blades that stay as sharp as day one, even after 5 years. The clipper is 100% washable** for fast and easy cleaning under the tap.

      2-year warranty

      2-year warranty

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      2mm click-on comb for stubble

      2mm click-on comb for stubble

      Use the stubble comb of 2mm for short hait cut and/or to trim your beard.

      Soft storage pouch to organize the clipper and accessories

      Soft storage pouch to organize the clipper and accessories

      Keep the clipper, combs and accessories organized in the convenient storage pouch .

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Battery type
        Li-ion

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Comb
        • 1 beard comb
        • 2 hair combs (long and short)
        Storage
        Soft pouch

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Number of length settings
        28
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 28  mm

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        100% washable**
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

