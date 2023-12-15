Search terms

EN
ZH
  • More taste less time More taste less time More taste less time

    Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

    HD2139/60

    More taste less time

    With a variety of cooking program, Philips electronic pressure cooker help to tenderize tough materials in minutes

    See all benefits

    Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

    Similar products

    See all Electric Pressure Cooker

    More taste less time

    Tenderize foods in minutes

    • Press Touch
    • 6 Liter
    0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

    0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

    0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

    Durable and non-stick inner pot

    Durable and non-stick inner pot

    Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

    Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

    Preset-timer for 24 hours

    Preset-timer for 24 hours

    Preset-timer for 24 hours

    Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

    Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

    Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

    Auto pressure release to ensure safety

    In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

    Easy-to-read large screen digital display

    Easy-to-read large screen digital display

    Nutritional baking feature brings cripsy taste

    Nutritional baking feature brings cripsy taste

    Sensible valve locks up upper lid under high pressure

    Sensible valve locks up upper lid under high pressure

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring cup
      • Spatula
      • Scoop

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Capacity bowl
      6  l
      Power
      1000  W
      Voltage
      240  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz

    • General specifications

      Keep warm function
      24  hour(s)
      Product features
      • On/off switch
      • Preset cooking function
      • Time control
      • Digital display

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.