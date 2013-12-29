HD2393/01
Tasty sandwiches made easy
Perfectly toasted sandwiches anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with cut and seal plates to seal ingredients inside. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option.See all benefits
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Cut and seal plates to ensure the ingredients and cheese are sealed inside the sandwiches
Simply push down to securely close and lock the sandwich maker.
Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier
Space saving compact storage.
Cord winding facility to neatly store the cord.
Handle keeps cool for safe use during toasting.
High power to heat up the sandwich maker quickly.
The high temperature toasts the sandwiches evenly for tasty crusty sandwiches.
Clearly indicates heating-up and ready-to cook.
Ensure the product stays in one place during use.
Design specifications
Technical specifications
General specifications
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