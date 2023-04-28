HD2640/11
Breakfast just got better
Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance.See all benefits
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2 slot compact toaster with 830W power, allows you to enjoy your toast exactly how you like it every morning.
Thanks to the integrated bun rack, you can enjoy your favorite warm pastries, rolls and buns separate from your toast.
Various browning options allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of burning. Adjust the browning setting to your preferences so your toast is always just how you like it.
The self-centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning results on both sides, regardless of the thickness of your bread.
With the defrost and reheat modes, you can defrost and toast frozen bread simultaneously or warm up previously toasted bread in seconds.
The cancel button stops toasting at any time for safe and precise operation.
Crumb tray can be removed easily to make cleaning the toaster effortless.
Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR-free, with secure sealing technology for leakfree use.
The main body is attributed with 100% bio-circular plastics* from biological and renewable sources of waste, such as sunflower oil. Used cooking oil and other plant-based waste are collected and recycled to make them suitable for food contact.
Silk-white, matt finish design with calm colors. The Philips Conscious collection was awarded the IF Design Award and Red Dot in 2022.
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