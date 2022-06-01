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  • Fresh rice every time Fresh rice every time Fresh rice every time

    Rice cooker Nasi Premium + Rice Cooker

    HD3138/62

    Fresh rice every time

    The 5-layer inner pot coating added with Bakuhanseki is 6X harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer; and 3D heating system deliver 360˚ heat circulation for perfect mouth-feel, fluffiness and fragrance from every grain of rice.

    See all benefits

    Rice cooker Nasi Premium + Rice Cooker

    Similar products

    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Fresh rice every time

    With the ultimate, lasting Inner pot coating added with Bakuhanseki

    • Inner pot coating added with Bakuhanseki
    • Smart 3D heating
    • Automatic keep warm
    • Big capacity of 2L
    • Metal housing
    Durable inner pot coating added with Bakuhanseki

    Durable inner pot coating added with Bakuhanseki

    Inner pot coating added with Bakuhanseki is up to 6 times more durable than non-stick coating on conventional rice cooker.

    Extra large 2.0L capacity

    Extra large 2.0L capacity

    Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people.

    Detachable inner lid

    Detachable inner lid

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Stainless steel body

    Stainless steel body

    Durable stainless steel body for long lasting performance

    Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

    Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

    Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

    Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

    Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

    Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0M  m
      Capacity jar
      2.0L  l

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240V  V
      Power
      595-708W  W
      Frequency
      50-60Hz  Hz

    • General specifications

      Automatic keep-warm function
      Yes
      Easy-to-read water level indicator
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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