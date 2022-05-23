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  • Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

    X1 Smart 3D Rice Cooker Smart 3D Rice Cooker

    HD4515/67

    Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

    "Smart 3D Heating System" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly, together with the long lasting Bakuhanseki coating inner pot makes great tasty rice and dishes for every meal.

    See all benefits

    X1 Smart 3D Rice Cooker Smart 3D Rice Cooker

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    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

    With “Smart 3D Heating System” and long lasting Bakuhanseki pot

    • Smart 3D heating system
    • Inner pot coating added with Bakuhanseki
    • Multifunction
    • 8 menus
    • 1.8L
    State of the art Inner pot coating added with Bakuhanseki is 6X harder

    State of the art Inner pot coating added with Bakuhanseki is 6X harder

    Inner pot coating added with Bakuhanseki which is super durable and 6X harder. Bukuhanseki is natural stone and contains minerals and micro-nutrient elements.

    Smart 3D heating system

    Smart 3D heating system

    "Smart 3D heatihg system" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.

    8 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

    8 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

    8 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.

    Automatic keep warm function

    Automatic keep warm function

    Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 24 hours.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Interface
      LCD
      Cord storage
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      790W~940W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      36.5cm
      Product Width
      27.4cm
      Product Height
      24.6cm
      Product Weight
      3.44Kg
      Package Length
      42.7cm
      Package Width
      34cm
      Package Height
      29.8cm
      Package Weight
      4.93Kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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