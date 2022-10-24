HD4539/62
Renew rice dishes with customized choices
From fluffy to crispy, tailor the taste and texture of your favorite rice recipes with our superior, seamless 5-level taste selection. Choose from 5 different rice textures to create your perfect mouth-feel every time.See all benefits
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Easily control temperature and time during the cooking process. The intelligent cooking curve manages and optimizes heat energy, delivering perfect aroma, flavor and mouthfeel for your chosen rice type and texture selection.
The double-layered ceramic coating further protects the inner pot from scratching, and its non-toxic composition ensures worry-free cooking.
With a wide variety of rice types including Jasmine, Indica, Northeast, Whole Grain and Brown, you can be assured that with our technology you will have consistent taste and texture, every time.
Taste Select Technology manages and optimizes the cooking curve and heating system, to enure the perfect temperature and cooking time for each rice type and mouth-feel selected. Perfect for your favorite rice dishes.
Electromagnetic induction allows the inner pot to directly generate heat to both cook rice and keep it warm before serving.
Make cooking more convenient using our accessories, which include a rice spoon, handy measuring cup, and steam basket for a hassle-free cooking experience.
The 8-layer Bakuhanseki coating inner pot ensures safety and performance, with 6x more scratch resistance*, enabling stronger heat circulation to penetrate every grain**.
This is one of the world's most prestigious design award, iF seal signifies good design for consumers and the design community. The recognizable design expresses the Philips harmonized home design language to suit the user's kitchen with performance and robustness. Advanced UI with touch button controls further simplifies cooking.
From soft rice for rolling sushi to firmer grains for stir-frying, choose any of the 5 rice texture settings when creating your rice dishes. Customize the settings to achieve your favorite mouth-feel, every time.
The Philips Series 5000 IH Rice Cooker with Taste Selection is designed with your family in mind. With a 1.5L cooking capacity, you can effortlessly serve up to 8 people - so whether it's family or friends that are coming over, rest assured you'll be able to cater for everyone.
With 18 sophisticated and optimized rice programs, including rice type and signature rich dish, you can customize your rice dishes with a user-friendly and seamless UI, and selection button. Make every grain your way.
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