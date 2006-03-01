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  • More life in every bowl More life in every bowl More life in every bowl

    Rice cooker

    HD4750

    More life in every bowl

    Nutrition is the most important element to stay healthy. Philips' new rice cookers come with smart and automatic cooking programs that better preserve the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Rice cooker

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    More life in every bowl

    Smart & automatic Artificial Intelligence cooking

    • 1.0 liter
    Versatile menu options*

    Versatile menu options*

    casseroles, cakes, congee and soups.

    Easy-to-program timer ensures rice is ready when you want it

    Easy-to-program timer ensures rice is ready when you want it

    Durable, extra-thick non-stick inner pot

    Durable, extra-thick non-stick inner pot

    Detachable and washable inner lid

    Detachable and washable inner lid

    Nutritional Keep Warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Nutritional Keep Warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Smart and automatic cooking programs for a variety of rice*

    Rice for China region: See-Mew rice, North-East rice, Fragrant rice, Glutinous rice, other rice; rice for other Asia regions: Plain rice, Sushi rice, Brown rice, Glutinous rice, mixed rice.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Plastic - PP
      Color(s)
      Sparkling white
      Height
      212  mm
      Width
      231  mm
      Weight appliance
      3.5  kg
      Depth
      246  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      4.3  kg

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes
      Soup scoop
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Wattage
      640  W
      Capacity
      1.0/5.5  Litres / cups

    • General specifications

      Reheat function for
      fresh rice instantly
      Swing handle for easy carrying
      Yes
      Detachable power cord for convenient storage
      Yes
      Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
      Yes
      Advanced lid design for easy and safe access
      Yes
      Spillover prevention vent
      Yes
      Backup memory when power interruption
      Yes
      Dish washer safe inner pot
      Yes
      Artificial Intelligence control
      Yes
      Timer mode ensures
      rice is ready when you want
      Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
      Yes
      Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
      Yes
      Large LCD with clock and timer display
      Yes
      Dedicated program for cooking small portions
      Yes
      Detachable and washable inner lid
      Yes
      Versatile menu options*
      Yes
      Cooks a variety of rice*
      Yes

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