Rice cooker
More life in every bowl
Nutrition is the most important element to stay healthy. Philips' new rice cookers come with smart and automatic cooking programs that better preserve the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.
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More life in every bowl Smart & automatic Artificial Intelligence cooking Versatile menu options*
casseroles, cakes, congee and soups.
Easy-to-program timer ensures rice is ready when you want it
Durable, extra-thick non-stick inner pot
Detachable and washable inner lid
Nutritional Keep Warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours Smart and automatic cooking programs for a variety of rice*
Rice for China region: See-Mew rice, North-East rice, Fragrant rice, Glutinous rice, other rice; rice for other Asia regions: Plain rice, Sushi rice, Brown rice, Glutinous rice, mixed rice.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Design specifications
Materials of main body
Plastic - PP Color(s)
Sparkling white Height
212
mm Width
231
mm Weight appliance
3.5
kg Depth
246
mm Weight (incl. packaging)
4.3
kg
Accessories
Plastic steam tray
Yes Measuring cup
Yes Rice scoop
Yes Soup scoop
Yes
Technical specifications
Cord length
1.0
m Voltage
220
V Frequency
50
Hz Wattage
640
W Capacity
1.0/5.5
Litres / cups
General specifications
Reheat function for
fresh rice instantly Swing handle for easy carrying
Yes Detachable power cord for convenient storage
Yes Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
Yes Advanced lid design for easy and safe access
Yes Spillover prevention vent
Yes Backup memory when power interruption
Yes Dish washer safe inner pot
Yes Artificial Intelligence control
Yes Timer mode ensures
rice is ready when you want Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
Yes Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
Yes Large LCD with clock and timer display
Yes Dedicated program for cooking small portions
Yes Detachable and washable inner lid
Yes Versatile menu options*
Yes Cooks a variety of rice*
Yes
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