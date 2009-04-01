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  • More life in every bowl More life in every bowl More life in every bowl

    Rice Cooker

    HD4761

    More life in every bowl

    Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. The Philips’ new pressure rice cooker HD4761/00 shortens cooking time by increasing the cooking temperature, making every bowl of rice full of nutrition and taste.

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    More life in every bowl

    Advanced pressure cooking perfects taste

    • PressureHeating
    • 8 menus
    • 6 cups
    Pressure cooks food faster at higher temperature

    Pressure cooks food faster at higher temperature

    With pressure level reaches maximum 1.80kg/ cm sq, pressure cooking can increase the boiling point temperature (up to 116°C) which better seals the taste of food.It ensures that all kinds of rice and meals can be completely cooked, even the hardest beans and big pieces of meat. With shorten cooking time, more nutrition can be retained on food

    2.8mm extra thick innerpot for more even heating

    2.8mm extra thick innerpot for more even heating

    Extra thick cast iron aluminium nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot

    4 rice cooking menus

    4 rice cooking menus

    Rice menu includes plain rice, quick cook of plain rice, mixed cereal, rice with bean.

    Backlit LCD display shows cooking status clearly

    Backlit LCD display shows cooking status clearly

    Backlit LCD displays text and animations to show program selection and cooking status clearly. It also display cooking time, clock and timer setting

    10 safety features ensure safe operation

    10 safety features ensure safe operation

    10 layers of safety mechanism protect and ensure safe cooking. It includes pressure regulator system , automatic pressure release system I, automatic pressure release system II, excess pressure release system , lid sensor & Indicator, overheating control circuit, overheating prevention fuse, power surge control circuit, malfunction prevention system, thermo-sensor

    Autoclean function cleans the pressure valve effortlessly

    Autoclean function cleans the pressure valve effortlessly

    Use the “Auto Clean” function regularly to keep the steam outlet and pressure pendulum free from food residue. Simply one touch of the autoclean button then the appliance will clean the components safely and automatically

    Innerpot with cool carrying handles

    Innerpot with cool carrying handles

    So that you can easy carrying the innerpot after cooking

    5 food menus for more healthy varieties

    It has varieties of cooking menu including congee, soup, steam, stew, cake

    Taste selection for different rice stickiness and softness

    Taste control function allows user to select for different rice stickiness and softness base on their preference. User can select hard, regular or soft rice. This function is only available for rice menu

    Premium Tiffanion innerpot coating gives extra durability

    It is a black color, double coating for higher durability, higher corrosion resistance and higher abrasion resistance. It's non-stick nature is also for easy cleaning and dish washer safe

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      340(L)x256(W)x271(H)  mm
      Materials of main body
      Plastic - PP
      Color(s)
      white body, brown panel
      Weight appliance
      4.6 / 6 cups  kg
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      5.9 / 6 cups  kg

    • Accessories

      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Voltage
      220V (China); 220-230  V
      Wattage
      890W (China); 930  W
      Frequency
      50 Hz (China); 50/60  Hz
      Capacity
      1.0 / 5.5  Litres / cups
      Inner pot capacity
      3 Litres

    • General specifications

      Pressure cooking
      Yes
      4 rice menu
      Yes
      Water level indicator
      Yes
      5 cooking menu
      Yes
      12 hours keep warm
      Yes
      2.8mm extra thick innerpot
      Yes
      cord reel for easy storage
      Yes
      grip design for safe handle
      Yes
      Large LCD display with backlit
      Yes
      Tiffanion non-stick innerpot
      Yes
      3 rice taste selection
      Yes
      Advanced lid and lock design
      Yes
      Autoclean of pressure valve
      Yes
      Backup memory in power failure
      Yes
      Easy-to-program timer
      Yes
      Handled inner pot
      Yes
      Quick cook for plain rice
      Yes
      Reheat function for rice
      Yes
      Small portion of rice cooking
      Yes
      10-fold safety mechanism
      Yes

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