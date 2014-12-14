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  • Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD4825/00

    Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen

    Enjoy great toast no matter fresh or frozen bread with this compact toaster. Features an extended heating platform for more even toasting, defrost to toast straight from frozen and variable browning control for individual preference.

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    Daily Collection Toaster

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    Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen

    In a compact metal design

    • Metal
    • Compact
    Extended heating platform

    Extended heating platform

    Extended heating platform for a more even browning of toast.

    Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen

    Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen

    Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen.

    Variable browning control for individual preference

    Variable browning control for individual preference

    Variable browning control for individual preference.

    High lift feature to easily remove smaller pieces of bread

    High lift feature to easily remove smaller pieces of bread

    High lift feature to easily remove smaller pieces of bread.

    Cancel to stop toasting at any moment you like

    Cancel to stop toasting at any moment you like

    Cancel to stop toasting at any moment you like.

    Easy release crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Easy release crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Easy release crumb tray for easy cleaning.

    Compact design to save space on your counter top

    Compact design to save space on your counter top

    Compact design to save space on your counter top.

    Cord storage to neatly store away your toaster

    Cord storage to neatly store away your toaster

    Cord storage to neatly store away your toaster.

    To refresh and warm toast

    To refresh and warm toast

    To refresh and warm toast in seconds.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Metal housing, plastic knobs/handles (PBT)
      Color(s)
      White and stainless steel

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      800  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      265x157x130  mm

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Automatic safety shut-off
      Yes
      Cancel button
      yes
      High lift function
      yes
      Adjustable browning
      yes

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