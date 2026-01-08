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  • Non-coating pot, better non-stick & truly tastier Non-coating pot, better non-stick & truly tastier Non-coating pot, better non-stick & truly tastier

    5000 series IH Rice Cooker 4L Non-coating

    HD5225/60

    Non-coating pot, better non-stick & truly tastier

    Experience healthy cooking with no worry of coating shedding as well as better non-stick performance. Enjoy fresh and fluffy rice with ideal moisture-lock texture every meal.

    See all benefits

    5000 series IH Rice Cooker 4L Non-coating

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    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Non-coating pot, better non-stick & truly tastier

    Zero coating & non-stick experience

    • Non-stick water film shield
    • FreshDefense Technology
    • Smart grain-sense technology
    Specialized water film shield for better non-stick

    Specialized water film shield for better non-stick

    Thousands of micro-arc water film shields fully cover the cooking surface of inner pot. Coupled with the air-cooling system, the inner pot forms an evenly distributed water film shield during the cooking phase, gently supporting each grain of rice, ensuring perfect non-stick performance

    New upgrade of fresh & Moist rice taste

    New upgrade of fresh & Moist rice taste

    Customized water film cooking curve to encase each grain for deep hydration. No more dryness, just tender and glutinous perfection. Patent FreshDefense technology features a specially designed dual channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture through precise control of temperature and air circulation, locking in the perfect moisture level to make rice fresh and fluffy for a long time

    Non-coating inner pot for healthier cooking

    Non-coating inner pot for healthier cooking

    Both non-coating food grade SUS304 for inner lid and pot, no worry of coating shedding, just enjoy safe and healthy cooking.

    Hands-free experience to enjoy effortless delight

    Hands-free experience to enjoy effortless delight

    Both effortless to wash by hand or dishwasher easily. You can also enjoy added convenience:non-stick pot for perfect serving and fully detachable parts for thorough cleaning

    11 cooking programs for a variety choice with effortless UI

    11 cooking programs for a variety choice with effortless UI

    Totally 11 handpicked cooking programs to deliver multiple delicious menu choices,including multiple rice & grains cook and stewing & clay pot rice for user to select. Meanwhile user can also choose 3 kinds of taste texture for braised rice & grains cooking.

    Precise water control for consistently fluffy, fragrant rice

    Equipped with imported sensors, it intelligently detects rice volume through cooking curves and dynamically adjusts cooking algorithms, no more measuring fears, just perfect rice every time.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Color
      Champagne gold
      Technology
      3D IH Heating
      Warranty
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Design specifications

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      334 x 287 x 255  mm

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes
      Porridge spoon
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V
      Power
      1200  W
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Inner Pot
      2mm thickness, non coating steel-Al composite inner pot

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recyclable paper

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