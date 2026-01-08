HD5225/60
Non-coating pot, better non-stick & truly tastier
Experience healthy cooking with no worry of coating shedding as well as better non-stick performance. Enjoy fresh and fluffy rice with ideal moisture-lock texture every meal.See all benefits
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Thousands of micro-arc water film shields fully cover the cooking surface of inner pot. Coupled with the air-cooling system, the inner pot forms an evenly distributed water film shield during the cooking phase, gently supporting each grain of rice, ensuring perfect non-stick performance
Customized water film cooking curve to encase each grain for deep hydration. No more dryness, just tender and glutinous perfection. Patent FreshDefense technology features a specially designed dual channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture through precise control of temperature and air circulation, locking in the perfect moisture level to make rice fresh and fluffy for a long time
Both non-coating food grade SUS304 for inner lid and pot, no worry of coating shedding, just enjoy safe and healthy cooking.
Both effortless to wash by hand or dishwasher easily. You can also enjoy added convenience:non-stick pot for perfect serving and fully detachable parts for thorough cleaning
Totally 11 handpicked cooking programs to deliver multiple delicious menu choices,including multiple rice & grains cook and stewing & clay pot rice for user to select. Meanwhile user can also choose 3 kinds of taste texture for braised rice & grains cooking.
Equipped with imported sensors, it intelligently detects rice volume through cooking curves and dynamically adjusts cooking algorithms, no more measuring fears, just perfect rice every time.
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