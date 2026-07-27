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    Induction Cooker 3000 Series Philips Induction Cooker 3000 Series

    HD5830/90

    Save space, cook in any kitchen space

    From kitchen to table, cook your way with Philips Induction cooker 3000 Series. With 8 powerful heat levels up to 2000 W and 4 handy pre-sets, it ensures easy and reliable cooking in any kitchen.

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    Induction Cooker 3000 Series Philips Induction Cooker 3000 Series

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    See all Induction Cooker

    Save space, cook in any kitchen space

    Easy cooking, solid performance, in any kitchen

    • Powerful performance with heat levels up to 2000 W
    • Quick setup. Simple cooking. Easy cleaning.
    • Cook your way: 4 presets, from soups to stir fries
    • Safer kitchen with Auto-shut off and Child lock
    Instant setup

    Instant setup

    Just plug the induction cooker in and you are ready to cook!

    Precision control with 8 heating levels

    Precision control with 8 heating levels

    Tailor your everyday cooking experience to your specific needs, thanks to 8 adjustable power and temperature levels. From slow simmering to rapid boiling, enjoy precise control for flavourful, nutritious meals.

    4 intuitive cooking programs for your every day meals.

    4 intuitive cooking programs for your every day meals.

    Get started fast and cook your way with 4 preset cooking programs to choose from: Boil, Stir Fry, Soup, and Low Heat.

    Designed to fit: easy to cook, easy to store

    Designed to fit: easy to cook, easy to store

    Compact design of just 53 mm thin - cook easy in any kitchen space, store neatly in drawers or cupboards

    Easy cleaning and durable with Ceramic glass surface

    Easy cleaning and durable with Ceramic glass surface

    Smooth and durable ceramic glass resists stains and scratches — simply wipe it clean

    Rapid heating with Boost Function

    Rapid heating with Boost Function

    The boost function delivers instant maximum power for rapid heating, speeding up boiling and high-heat cooking — so you spend less time cooking and more time enjoying your meals.

    Adjustable timer: Up to 3 hours

    Adjustable timer: Up to 3 hours

    Set the timer for up to 3 hours, then relax and let the cooker do all the work. Enjoy hassle-free cooking and perfectly timed meals every time.

    Easy control with intuitive touch panel display

    Easy control with intuitive touch panel display

    Control heat, preset functions and safety features at your fingertips

    Enhanced safety with Child lock function

    Enhanced safety with Child lock function

    Child lock prevents accidental touches for added safety and peace of mind.

    Auto pan detection

    Auto pan detection

    Cook only with a compatible* pan and heats solely the area directly beneath it. No waste, no worries. *Compatible with magnetic cookware

    Auto shut off

    Auto shut off

    The induction cooker turns off automatically when cooking time finishes or the cookware is removed, ensuring safety preventing overheating or burning.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Ceramic glass surface
      Secondary Material
      Plastic
      Color
      Deep Black
      Pre-programmed settings
      4 cooking pre-set programs
      Functions
      Boost (Turbo) function
      Interface
      Touch control
      Cord length
      1.5 m
      Timer
      Up to 3 hours
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      No
      BPA free
      Yes
      Recipe book
      No
      Internet connectivity
      No
      Warranty
      2 years
      Heating power levels
      8 levels
      Suitable cookware shape
      Flat bottom
      Compatible cookware material
      Iron/magnetic stainless steel suitable pot material

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2000 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50/60 Hz
      Number in pack
      1pc
      Battery Product
      No
      Energy Efficiency rating
      Level 2
      Standby power consumption
      <0.8W
      Cooking zone diameter
      208 mm
      Automatic pot detection
      Yes
      Suitable cookware diameter
      12-24 cm
      Usage environment
      For safe indoor operation only

    • Safety

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Child lock
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      281 mm
      Product Width
      351 mm
      Product Height
      53 mm
      Product Weight
      2.257 kg
      Package Length
      350 mm
      Package Width
      136 mm
      Package Height
      452 mm
      Package Weight
      3.13 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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