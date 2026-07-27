Induction Cooker 5000 Series Philips Induction Cooker 5000 Series
Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
Cook in style with the ultra-slim Philips 5000 Series Induction Cooker. With 8 presets for versatile cooking and a compatible stainless steel pot included, it’s perfect for countertop cooking or hotpots at the table.
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Induction Cooker 5000 Series Philips Induction Cooker 5000 Series
Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style Beautifully designed, built to perform Powerful performance with heat levels up to 2000 W Quick setup. Simple cooking. Easy cleaning. Versatile cooking: 8 presets, from simmer to sear Safer kitchen with Auto-shut off and Child lock Refined ultra-slim design
Cook your way with solid performance, in an refined ultra-slim design of just 41mm
Instant setup
Just plug the induction cooker in and you are ready to cook!
Precise control from simmer to sear with 10 heat levels
Ultimate versatility with 10 heating levels - perfect for everything from delicate warming to high-heat searing.
8 versatile preset programs to cook your favourites your way
Cook your way with 8 preset programs to choose from: Soup, Steam, Boil, Low Heat, Fry, Hot Pot, Stew, and Stir-Fry.
Cook with ease, store neatly in any kitchen space
Cook easy in any kitchen space, store neatly in drawers or cupboards, thanks to the compact and slim design.
Easy cleaning and durable with Ceramic glass surface
Smooth and durable ceramic glass resists stains and scratches — simply wipe it clean
Rapid heating with Boost Function
The boost function delivers instant maximum power for rapid heating, speeding up boiling and high-heat cooking — so you spend less time cooking and more time enjoying your meals.
Adjustable timer: Up to 3 hours
Set the timer for up to 3 hours, then relax and let the cooker do all the work. Enjoy hassle-free cooking and perfectly timed meals every time.
Easy control with intuitive touch panel display
Control heat, preset functions and safety features at your fingertips
Enhanced safety with Child lock function
Child lock prevents accidental touches for added safety and peace of mind.
Auto pan detection
Cook only with a compatible* pan and heats solely the area directly beneath it. No waste, no worries. *Compatible with magnetic cookware
Auto shut off
The induction cooker turns off automatically when cooking time finishes or the cookware is removed, ensuring safety preventing overheating or burning.
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General Specification
Primary Material
Ceramic glass surface Secondary Material
Plastic Color
Deep Black Secondary color
Grey Pre-programmed settings
8 cooking pre-set programs Functions
Boost (Turbo) function Interface
Touch control Cord length
1.5 m Timer
Up to 3 hours Integrated on /off switch
Yes Adjustable thermostat
No Power light
Yes Dishwasher safe parts
Yes, Stainless steel SUS304 pot is dishwasher safe BPA free
Yes Recipe book
No Internet connectivity
No Warranty
2 years Suitable cookware shape
Flat bottom Compatible cookware material
Iron/ magnetic stainless steel suitable pot material
Technical Specifications
Power
2000 W Voltage
220-240 V Frequency
50/60 Hz Number in pack
1pc Battery Product
No Energy Efficiency rating
Level 2 Standby power consumption
<0.8W Cooking zone diameter
218 mm Automatic pot detection
Yes Suitable cookware diameter
12-26 cm Usage environment
For safe indoor operation only
Compatibility
Included Accessories 1
Compatible cooking pot (Stainless steel SUS304)
Safety
Safety certification
Yes Automatic shut-off
Yes Child lock
Yes
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
296 mm Product Width
380 mm Product Height
41 mm Product Weight
2.575 kg (unit) + 0.892 kg (pot) Package Length
366 mm Package Width
218 mm Package Height
452 mm Package Weight
3.558 kg
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
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