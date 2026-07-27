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  • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
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    Induction Cooker 5000 Series Philips Induction Cooker 5000 Series

    HD5850/98

    Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style

    Cook in style with the ultra-slim Philips 5000 Series Induction Cooker. With 8 presets for versatile cooking and a compatible stainless steel pot included, it’s perfect for countertop cooking or hotpots at the table.

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    Induction Cooker 5000 Series Philips Induction Cooker 5000 Series

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    Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style

    Beautifully designed, built to perform

    • Powerful performance with heat levels up to 2000 W
    • Quick setup. Simple cooking. Easy cleaning.
    • Versatile cooking: 8 presets, from simmer to sear
    • Safer kitchen with Auto-shut off and Child lock
    Refined ultra-slim design

    Refined ultra-slim design

    Cook your way with solid performance, in an refined ultra-slim design of just 41mm

    Instant setup

    Instant setup

    Just plug the induction cooker in and you are ready to cook!

    Precise control from simmer to sear with 10 heat levels

    Precise control from simmer to sear with 10 heat levels

    Ultimate versatility with 10 heating levels - perfect for everything from delicate warming to high-heat searing.

    8 versatile preset programs to cook your favourites your way

    8 versatile preset programs to cook your favourites your way

    Cook your way with 8 preset programs to choose from: Soup, Steam, Boil, Low Heat, Fry, Hot Pot, Stew, and Stir-Fry.

    Cook with ease, store neatly in any kitchen space

    Cook with ease, store neatly in any kitchen space

    Cook easy in any kitchen space, store neatly in drawers or cupboards, thanks to the compact and slim design.

    Easy cleaning and durable with Ceramic glass surface

    Easy cleaning and durable with Ceramic glass surface

    Smooth and durable ceramic glass resists stains and scratches — simply wipe it clean

    Rapid heating with Boost Function

    Rapid heating with Boost Function

    The boost function delivers instant maximum power for rapid heating, speeding up boiling and high-heat cooking — so you spend less time cooking and more time enjoying your meals.

    Adjustable timer: Up to 3 hours

    Adjustable timer: Up to 3 hours

    Set the timer for up to 3 hours, then relax and let the cooker do all the work. Enjoy hassle-free cooking and perfectly timed meals every time.

    Easy control with intuitive touch panel display

    Easy control with intuitive touch panel display

    Control heat, preset functions and safety features at your fingertips

    Enhanced safety with Child lock function

    Enhanced safety with Child lock function

    Child lock prevents accidental touches for added safety and peace of mind.

    Auto pan detection

    Auto pan detection

    Cook only with a compatible* pan and heats solely the area directly beneath it. No waste, no worries. *Compatible with magnetic cookware

    Auto shut off

    Auto shut off

    The induction cooker turns off automatically when cooking time finishes or the cookware is removed, ensuring safety preventing overheating or burning.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Ceramic glass surface
      Secondary Material
      Plastic
      Color
      Deep Black
      Secondary color
      Grey
      Pre-programmed settings
      8 cooking pre-set programs
      Functions
      Boost (Turbo) function
      Interface
      Touch control
      Cord length
      1.5 m
      Timer
      Up to 3 hours
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes, Stainless steel SUS304 pot is dishwasher safe
      BPA free
      Yes
      Recipe book
      No
      Internet connectivity
      No
      Warranty
      2 years
      Suitable cookware shape
      Flat bottom
      Compatible cookware material
      Iron/ magnetic stainless steel suitable pot material

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2000 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50/60 Hz
      Number in pack
      1pc
      Battery Product
      No
      Energy Efficiency rating
      Level 2
      Standby power consumption
      <0.8W
      Cooking zone diameter
      218 mm
      Automatic pot detection
      Yes
      Suitable cookware diameter
      12-26 cm
      Usage environment
      For safe indoor operation only

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Compatible cooking pot (Stainless steel SUS304)

    • Safety

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Child lock
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      296 mm
      Product Width
      380 mm
      Product Height
      41 mm
      Product Weight
      2.575 kg (unit) + 0.892 kg (pot)
      Package Length
      366 mm
      Package Width
      218 mm
      Package Height
      452 mm
      Package Weight
      3.558 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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