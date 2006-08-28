Enjoy the food, share the fun
Enjoy the taste of fried food with this Philips deep-fat fryer. Its compact size is easy to store and cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage.
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Enjoy the food, share the fun Compact in size, big in performance 800g removable bowl With timer Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage
Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner - which it is better for your health - and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.
Compact size for easy storage
The digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time
Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning
All parts are dishwashable except the housing The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells
Reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.
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Technical specifications
Voltage
220-240
V Power
1600
W Cord length
1.2
m Frequency
50/60
Hz Capacity
800
g Oil content
1.5
l
Weight and dimensions
Weight appliance
3.8
kg Product dimensions (W x H x D)
235x230x325
mm
General specifications
Cord storage
Yes Non-slip feet
Yes Adjustable thermostat
Yes Temperature light
Yes Handgrips
Yes Cool wall exterior
Yes Automatic lid release
Yes Viewing window
Yes Detachable, hinged lid
Yes Collapsible frying basket
Yes
Design and finishing
Color(s)
White with cornhusk yellow accents Materials
Plastic (PP)
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