Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7400/20
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7400/20

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Reliable and easy to use Philips coffeemaker which is ideal for people looking for a compact design. See all benefits

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Reliable and easy to use Philips coffeemaker which is ideal for people looking for a compact design. See all benefits

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

      • With glass jug
      • White blue
      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Dishwasher-proof parts

      Dishwasher-proof parts

      Dishwasher-proof parts for easy cleaning

      Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

      Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

      Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

      Cable storage

      Cable storage

      Storing the cable under the coffeemaker will avoid cable clutter for a clean kitchen work top.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White/red
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        21*17.5 *24  mm
        Weight appliance
        1.1  kg

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Brewing time
        6  minute(s)
        Capacity
        0.625/4-6  Litres / cups
        Power
        750  W

