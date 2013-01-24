Home
Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7431/20
    Simply delicious coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this Philips coffee maker. Its compact design is perfect for brewing 2 up to 7 cups. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD248.00

      Simply delicious coffee

      • With glass jug
      • Compact design (0.6L)
      • Black
      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Removable filter holder
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Water level indication
        • Drip stop

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        700  W

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        0.6  L
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        218 x 198 x 290  mm
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        210 x 172 x 270  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.11  kg
        Weight of product
        1.58  kg

