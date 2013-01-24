Home
Saeco Minuto

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8761/01
Saeco
    Only the Saeco Minuto super-automatic espresso machine delivers the real first bean to cup experience with maximum convenience, top-notch performance and large capacities in extra compact dimensions See all benefits

      Always your favorite coffee at just one touch

      with the one-click removable brewing group

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Black
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      Velvety milk foam with the Classic Milk Frother

      Velvety milk foam with the Classic Milk Frother

      The Classic Milk Frother is for those who love to assume the role of master craftsman, and it’s just easy. Within seconds you can create a rich, silky layer of foam - the crowning glory of your coffee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1850 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Europe

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        215 x 429 x 330 mm
        Waste container capacity
        15 servings
        Weight of product
        7.5 kg
        Weight
        7.2 kg
        Coffee bean capacity
        250 g
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        215x429x330 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bean container
        250 g
        Max. cup height
        152 mm
        Capacity waste container
        15 servings
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee) s
        Water boilers
        1
        Voltage
        230 V

      • Finishing

        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material of spout
        Plastic
        Material panarello
        Plastic
        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Coffee strength settings
        5
        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable cup volume
        Type of boiler
        Quick heat boiler
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Removable brewing group
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Optional Brita water filter
        Grinder settings
        5
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable spout
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Display
        One touch variety
        3
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Type of display
        LCD
        Special functions
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Pre-brewing
        • Manual milk frother Pannarello

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Materials and finishing
        Plastic
        Colour
        Mat Black
        Color
        Black

      • Technical data

        Voltage
        230 V
        Pump Pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Power
        1850 W

      • Water tank

        Water tank capacity
        1,8 L

      • Logistic data

        Pallet number of pieces
        24

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.