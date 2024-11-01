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  • Wake up to fresh bread every day Wake up to fresh bread every day Wake up to fresh bread every day

    Daily Collection Bread maker

    HD9015/30

    Wake up to fresh bread every day

    You will love the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning! It's very simple…. Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for next morning, and let the Philips bread maker do the rest.

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    Daily Collection Bread maker

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    Wake up to fresh bread every day

    Bake any flavour. It's easy and delicious!

    • 12 menu
    • 1000 g
    • White
    • 13-hour delay timer
    3 browning levels for your preferred crust

    3 browning levels for your preferred crust

    Thanks to the advamced temperature control system, the Philips VIVA breadmaker let you enjoy your bread just as the way you like it, whether light, medium or dark crust,only with a simple push on the control panel.

    Up to 13-hour delay timer to wake up to freshly baked bread

    Up to 13-hour delay timer to wake up to freshly baked bread

    Enjoy the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning - a true treat and the perfect way to start the day! Simply set the delay timer the night before and the breadmaker will prepare and bake your loaf while you sleep for freshly baked bread to eat the moment you wake up, or whenever you like.

    'Add' indicator for specialty breads with extra ingredients

    'Add' indicator for specialty breads with extra ingredients

    During the mixing stage, the breadmaker will give 'beep' sounds to alert you to add other special ingredients to your specialty bread if you wish.

    Friendly design which is silent (&lt; 65 dbA) and compact

    Friendly design which is silent (< 65 dbA) and compact

    The breadmaker has a very user friendly design which is silent (65dbA) when operating. Its compact design is superb to fit for any modern kitchen.

    Bake 2 sizes of loaf up to large 1kg

    Bake 2 sizes of loaf up to large 1kg

    Handy recipe booklet included

    Handy recipe booklet included

    Viewing window to let you watch bread rise and brown

    Viewing window to let you watch bread rise and brown

    12 pre-set programs to bake bread, make dough and even jam

    The Philips breadmaker has 12 easy-to-use preset programs that bake any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes delicious dough for pasta, even jams too. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use rapid program for quicker result, or even super rapid program that just bake in one hour only.

    Detachable lid for easy cleaning

    Detachable lid for easy cleaning

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Star white

    • Material

      Baking tin
      Aluminum alloy
      Main body
      PP plastic
      Mixing paddle
      Aluminum alloy

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Recipe booklet
      Yes
      Add ingredients signal
      Yes
      Bread capacity
      750gr, 1kg
      Browning levels
      3
      Cool wall exterior
      Yes
      One-touch operation
      Yes
      Dough program
      Pasta, general (pizza, cookie, baguel, etc)
      Rapid program
      Yes
      Hours of delay timer
      13
      Jam program
      Yes
      LCD display
      Yes
      No. of paddles
      1
      No. of programs
      12
      Warming period
      1 hour

    • Accessories included

      Paddle(s)
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Baking tin
      Up to 1 kg
      Measuring spoon
      Yes

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