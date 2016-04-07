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  • Color your life by healthy water-drinking habit
  • Color your life by healthy water-drinking habit
  • Color your life by healthy water-drinking habit
  • Color your life by healthy water-drinking habit

Discontinued

Viva CollectionKettle

HD9332/21

Color your life by healthy water-drinking habit

New Philips Kettle HD9332/21 with food grade stainless steel, passes 15,000 times safety test, making water-boiling more relieved. Breaking through traditional kettle design, simple yet stylish copper body brings you a classic life.

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Quick and safe water-boiling add colors to life

Color your life by healthy water-drinking habit

  • 1910W

  • Copper color metal

  • 1.7 L

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

Power cord winder for easy storage

Power cord winder for easy storage

The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

Easy lid and spout filling

Easy lid and spout filling

The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

Technical Specifications

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