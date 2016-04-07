Discontinued
HD9332/21
Color your life by healthy water-drinking habit
New Philips Kettle HD9332/21 with food grade stainless steel, passes 15,000 times safety test, making water-boiling more relieved. Breaking through traditional kettle design, simple yet stylish copper body brings you a classic life.
1910W
Copper color metal
1.7 L
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.