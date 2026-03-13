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Viva Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionKettle

HD9332/21

Viva Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Kettle

  • PDF file, 216.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Kettle HD9332/21

  • PDF file, 2.8 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting