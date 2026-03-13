Viva Collection Kettle
Discontinued
Support
HD9332/21
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Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Kettle
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Kettle HD9332/21
All (6)
Can I heat up other liquids with my Philips kettle?
What happens if I switch on my Philips kettle without water?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
Can I use my Philips kettle without the anti-scale filter?
How to clean the outside of my Philips kettle
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
My Philips kettle boils and stops
My Philips Kettle is dirty with small spots inside
Water is coming from the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on