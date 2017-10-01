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  • Designed to last Designed to last Designed to last

    Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

    HD9350/92

    Designed to last

    Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.

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    Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

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    Designed to last

    For long and reliable daily use

    • Metal
    • Spring lid
    • Light indicator
    • 1.7 L
    Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

    Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

    A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    The water level is easy to read with an indicator located underneath the handle.

    Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

    Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

    A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the spring lid.

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.

    Save up to 66% energy with the cup indicators

    Save up to 66% energy with the cup indicators

    The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.

    Food grade stainless steel metal (SUS304)

    Food grade stainless steel metal parts (SUS304) to guarantee a safe and clean cup of water.

    Strix controller

    UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal
      Capacity Watertank
      1.7 l
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1850-2200W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      15 cm
      Product Width
      22 cm
      Product Height
      25 cm
      Product Weight
      973g
      Package Length
      19.6 cm
      Package Width
      22.6 cm
      Package Height
      24.2 cm
      Package Weight
      355.5g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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