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  • Enjoy hot drinks anytime Enjoy hot drinks anytime Enjoy hot drinks anytime

    Viva Collection Kettle

    HD9355/92

    Enjoy hot drinks anytime

    Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable daily use - with a convenient Keep Warm mode that's always ready to serve. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.

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    Viva Collection Kettle

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    Enjoy hot drinks anytime

    With keep warm function

    • Metal
    • Spring lid
    • Light indicator
    • 1.7 L
    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the spring lid.

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    The water level is easy to read with an indicator located underneath the handle.

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.

    Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

    Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

    A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

    Food grade stainless steel metal (SUS304)

    Food grade stainless steel metal (SUS304)

    Food grade stainless steel metal parts(SUS304) to guarantee a safe and clean cup of water.

    Keep warm function with no reboiling

    The keep warm feature maintains the water in your kettle at a selected temperature so you don't need to reboil.

    Stainless steel spill-proof spout

    Spill-proof spout is made of food grade stainless steel and efficiently prevents water spilling out, ensuring safe boiling and clean cup of water at all times.

    Strix controller

    UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal
      Capacity Watertank
      1.7l
      Smart home compatibility
      No
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1900
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50-60

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      15.6
      Product Width
      23
      Product Height
      24.3
      Product Weight
      1.14
      Package Length
      19.8
      Package Width
      22.8
      Package Height
      25.2
      Package Weight
      1.49

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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