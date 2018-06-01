HD9355/92
Enjoy hot drinks anytime
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable daily use - with a convenient Keep Warm mode that's always ready to serve. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.See all benefits
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The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.
The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the spring lid.
The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.
A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
The water level is easy to read with an indicator located underneath the handle.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.
A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.
Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.
Food grade stainless steel metal parts(SUS304) to guarantee a safe and clean cup of water.
The keep warm feature maintains the water in your kettle at a selected temperature so you don't need to reboil.
Spill-proof spout is made of food grade stainless steel and efficiently prevents water spilling out, ensuring safe boiling and clean cup of water at all times.
UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Safety feature
Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
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