HD9365/11
Breakfast just got better
Get your favourite wake-up beverage quickly and easily every morning. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics², to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%¹, during production process, and energy-efficient features for a greener future.See all benefits
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The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.
With a 1.7 liter capacity, this kettle is suitable for the whole family. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.
Concealed stainless steel heating element enables fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Elegant indicator light incorporated on the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.
The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean
The automatic switch-off function turns off the kettle when the water is ready or when the kettle is lifted from the base.
The cordless kettle sits precisely on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and seamless replacing.
Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matt finish to look sensational in your kitchen.
Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning, with this powerful kettle.
Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics² to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%¹, during production process. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.
100% Bio-based plastics² are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking, and other plant waste, are collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. Kettle has a multi-safety system to prevent it being operational without water.
Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes detachable lid in a stylish wood pattern for easy refilling and cleaning. Philips Eco Conscious Collection awarded IF design award and Red Dot in 2022.
UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
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Country of Origin
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