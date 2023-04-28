HD9365/11
Breakfast just got better
Get your favourite wake-up beverage every morning with this Philips kettle. Save energy with each boil while enjoying modern, minimalist design in your kitchen.See all benefits
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Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning, with this powerful kettle.
The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.
With a 1.7 liter capacity, this kettle is suitable for the whole family. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.
Concealed stainless steel heating element enables fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Elegant indicator light incorporated on the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.
The removable Anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.
The automatic switch-off function turns off the kettle when the water is ready or when the kettle is lifted from the base.
The cordless kettle sits precisely on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and seamless replacing.
The main body is attributed with 100% bio-circular plastics* from biological and renewable sources of waste, such as sunflower oil. Used cooking oil and other plant-based waste are collected and recycled to make them suitable for food contact. The kettle features a multi-stage safety system to prevent it from operating without water.
Silk-white, matt finish design with calm colors. Includes a removable lid with a stylish wood pattern for easy refilling and cleaning. The Philips Conscious collection was awarded the IF Design Award and Red Dot in 2022.
General Specification
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Country of Origin
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