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  • Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better

    Philips Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

    HD9365/11

    4 Awards

    Breakfast just got better

    Get your favourite wake-up beverage every morning with this Philips kettle. Save energy with each boil while enjoying modern, minimalist design in your kitchen.

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    Philips Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

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    Breakfast just got better

    With the Philips Conscious Edition Kettle

    • Cordless + 360° pirouette base
    • 1.7 liter capacity
    • Silk white matte finish
    With 2200W power you can prepare your warm drink in no time

    With 2200W power you can prepare your warm drink in no time

    Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning, with this powerful kettle.

    Saving up to 46% energy with the cup indicator

    Saving up to 46% energy with the cup indicator

    The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.

    Large capacity suitable for the whole family

    Large capacity suitable for the whole family

    With a 1.7 liter capacity, this kettle is suitable for the whole family. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.

    Concealed stainless steel heating element

    Concealed stainless steel heating element

    Concealed stainless steel heating element enables fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant indicator light incorporated on the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

    The Anti-limescale filter ensures clean water in your cup

    The Anti-limescale filter ensures clean water in your cup

    The removable Anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

    Auto switch-off when the water is ready or kettle is removed

    Auto switch-off when the water is ready or kettle is removed

    The automatic switch-off function turns off the kettle when the water is ready or when the kettle is lifted from the base.

    Cordless kettle on 360° pirouette base for easy lifting

    Cordless kettle on 360° pirouette base for easy lifting

    The cordless kettle sits precisely on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and seamless replacing.

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    The main body is attributed with 100% bio-circular plastics* from biological and renewable sources of waste, such as sunflower oil. Used cooking oil and other plant-based waste are collected and recycled to make them suitable for food contact. The kettle features a multi-stage safety system to prevent it from operating without water.

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Silk-white, matt finish design with calm colors. Includes a removable lid with a stylish wood pattern for easy refilling and cleaning. The Philips Conscious collection was awarded the IF Design Award and Red Dot in 2022.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Capacity Watertank
      1.7 l
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1850-2200W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      15.85 cm
      Product Width
      22.12 cm
      Product Height
      25.39 cm
      Product Weight
      970g
      Package Length
      20.4 cm
      Package Width
      23.7 cm
      Package Height
      24.9 cm
      Package Weight
      362.7g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    Awards

    • *The plastic can be traced back to recycled plant oil waste, which is attributed to the main body via the ISCC** mass balance approach. This ensures that for every gram of plastic in the main body, an equivalent amount of bio-circular feedstock entered the production chain.
    • **International Sustainability and Carbon Certification

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