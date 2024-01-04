HD9395/90
Hot inside, cool outside
Hassle-free boiling with our Double Walled Kettle: Lasting warmth, ultimate safety with the double wall and energy efficiency thanks to the cup indicator feature. Inner pot crafted with food-grade stainless steel for hygiene and longevity.See all benefits
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No need to wait for your kettle's exterior to cool down. Our double walled kettle features an insulating layer, ensuring a cool exterior while maintaining water warmth inside for extended periods.
The built-in Strix controller ensures that it switches off automatically when empty of water or lifted from its base. This reduces the risk of it boiling dry causing damage and prevent energy wastage.
Always enjoy a safe and clean serving. The kettle is made from food grade stainless steel for maximum hygiene and anti corrosion.
The kettle has a stainless steel inner pot with a wide opening that is designed to boil fast and be easy to clean.
Elegant On/off light so you can tell at a glance if your kettle is on
Simply position the kettle on the base, adjusting it to your preferred direction using the convenient pirouette connector center.
Contribute to a greener world while saving energy and water. Heat only what you need, aided by the cup indicator for rapid, energy-efficient boiling in under a minute.
Effortlessly open your kettle at the touch of a button with the spring release lid.
The cord can be sleekly and easily wrapped around the base of the kettle so you can position your kettle without troublesome cords.
Ideal for serving the whole family or a group. With a 1.7L capacity, our kettle can efficiently boil enough water for up to 7 cups.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Safety feature
Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
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