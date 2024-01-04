Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Hot inside, cool outside Hot inside, cool outside Hot inside, cool outside

    Series 5000 Double Walled Kettle

    HD9395/90

    Hot inside, cool outside

    Hassle-free boiling with our Double Walled Kettle: Lasting warmth, ultimate safety with the double wall and energy efficiency thanks to the cup indicator feature. Inner pot crafted with food-grade stainless steel for hygiene and longevity.

    See all benefits

    Series 5000 Double Walled Kettle

    Similar products

    See all Kettle

    Hot inside, cool outside

    Double wall with seamless interior stainless steel

    • Safe and efficient boiling
    • Powerful in use, refined design
    • Family-sized 1.7L capacity
    Double walled kettle with an insulating layer

    Double walled kettle with an insulating layer

    No need to wait for your kettle's exterior to cool down. Our double walled kettle features an insulating layer, ensuring a cool exterior while maintaining water warmth inside for extended periods.

    Boil dry protection with Strix controller

    Boil dry protection with Strix controller

    The built-in Strix controller ensures that it switches off automatically when empty of water or lifted from its base. This reduces the risk of it boiling dry causing damage and prevent energy wastage.

    Food grade stainless hygiene and anti corrosion

    Food grade stainless hygiene and anti corrosion

    Always enjoy a safe and clean serving. The kettle is made from food grade stainless steel for maximum hygiene and anti corrosion.

    Hygienic, fast boil with food-grade stainless steel pot

    Hygienic, fast boil with food-grade stainless steel pot

    The kettle has a stainless steel inner pot with a wide opening that is designed to boil fast and be easy to clean.

    On/off indicator light

    On/off indicator light

    Elegant On/off light so you can tell at a glance if your kettle is on

    Easy-place with 360-degree base

    Easy-place with 360-degree base

    Simply position the kettle on the base, adjusting it to your preferred direction using the convenient pirouette connector center.

    Cup indicator for energy efficiency

    Cup indicator for energy efficiency

    Contribute to a greener world while saving energy and water. Heat only what you need, aided by the cup indicator for rapid, energy-efficient boiling in under a minute.

    Spring release lid

    Spring release lid

    Effortlessly open your kettle at the touch of a button with the spring release lid.

    Goodbye messy cord with cord winder

    Goodbye messy cord with cord winder

    The cord can be sleekly and easily wrapped around the base of the kettle so you can position your kettle without troublesome cords.

    Large 1.7l capacity for up to 7cups

    Large 1.7l capacity for up to 7cups

    Ideal for serving the whole family or a group. With a 1.7L capacity, our kettle can efficiently boil enough water for up to 7 cups.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal
      Capacity Watertank
      1.7 l
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1850-2200W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      15.5cm
      Product Width
      23.05cm
      Product Height
      25.2cm
      Product Weight
      1183.5g
      Package Length
      18.5cm
      Package Width
      24cm
      Package Height
      28cm
      Package Weight
      402.5g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.