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  • Airfryer Grill Pan
  • Airfryer Grill Pan
  • Airfryer Grill Pan
  • Airfryer Grill Pan
  • Airfryer Grill Pan
  • Airfryer Grill Pan
  • Airfryer Grill Pan
  • Airfryer Grill Pan
  • Airfryer Grill Pan
  • Airfryer Grill Pan
  • Airfryer Grill Pan
  • Airfryer Grill Pan

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer Grill Pan accessory

HD9910/40

Airfryer Grill Pan

Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables due to Rapid Air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with typical ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and also very easy to clean!

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For tasty and nonstick frying & grilling!

Airfryer Grill Pan

  • Excellent grilling

  • Versatile cooking

  • Non-stick surface

Pierced surface for ideal Rapid Air flow while grilling

Pierced surface for ideal Rapid Air flow while grilling

Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the Rapid Air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil. Additionally excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.

Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.

With a maximized surface you can even grill a whole fish

With a maximized surface you can even grill a whole fish

The surface is maximized compared to the normal basket so you can easily fry or grill a whole fish, a big steak or generous portions of vegetables.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. When baking fish, compared to the Philips Airfryer standard basket.