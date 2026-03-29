Cooking
All series
Viva Collection Airfryer Grill Pan accessory
Discontinued
Support
HD9910/40
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables due to Rapid Air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with typical ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and also very easy to clean!
All (11)
Which Philips Airfryer accessory is compatible with which model?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you