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Viva Collection Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionAirfryer Grill Pan accessory

HD9910/40

Viva Collection Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables due to Rapid Air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with typical ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and also very easy to clean!

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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