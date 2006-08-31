Adjustable angle with rotation

The InfraCare HP 3643 is easy to use for half-body-treatment and for different situations (e.g. lying on a bed or couch) due its maximum flexibility. Next to the height adjustment, the lamphouse can easily be positioned to optimally treat the right body part, by moving the lamphouse into a horizontal or vertical position (left/right 90 degrees) and by tilting it up or down (45 degrees).