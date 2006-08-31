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    InfraCare infrared lamp

    HP3641

    Effective pain relief

    Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 650 W infrared warmth is very comfortable and penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and gives effective relief for half-body areas of 60x40 cm.

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    InfraCare infrared lamp

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    Effective pain relief

    Deep penetrating infrared warmth

    • 650W
    • Half body treatment
    • 63.5cm high
    650 Watt infrared halogen lamp

    650 Watt infrared halogen lamp

    The Philips InfraCare HP 3643 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 60 x 40 cm, such as the entire back, both shoulders and neck or thigh. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 650 Watt have been optimised, enabling half-body treatment (60 x 40cm), and much more comfortable warmth, as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.

    Adjustable angle with rotation

    Adjustable angle with rotation

    The InfraCare HP 3643 is easy to use for half-body-treatment and for different situations (e.g. lying on a bed or couch) due its maximum flexibility. Next to the height adjustment, the lamphouse can easily be positioned to optimally treat the right body part, by moving the lamphouse into a horizontal or vertical position (left/right 90 degrees) and by tilting it up or down (45 degrees).

    Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

    Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

    Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

    Technical Specifications

    • Half-body treatment

      Treatment area
      60x40  cm
      Infrared halogen lamp
      650  W

    • Effective pain relief

      Deep penetrating warmth
      Yes

    • Treatment control

      Digital timer
      with auto shut-off
      Dimmer with 3 warmth settings
      Yes
      Pause function
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      300  m
      Voltage
      230  V
      Power
      650  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Insulation
      Class II (double isolation)
      Lifetime of lamps
      500  hour(s)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      5.5  kg
      Product dimensions
      29.0x63.5x29.0 (WxHxD)  cm
      Qnt. on Euro pallet
      18  pcs
      F-box dimensions (=A-box)
      33.9x80.0x36.5 (WxHxD)  cm
      F-box weight (=A-box)
      6.5  kg

    • Logistic data

      Country of origin
      Germany
      CTV code
      884364101000

    • Safety

      IEC certified
      Complies to IEC 60601 and 60335

    • Easy to use

      2 handgrips
      for easy transport and positioning
      On/off switch
      Yes
      Digital user interface
      for feedback on time and warmth intensity
      Extendable height
      45-80  cm
      Easy positionable lamphouse (left/right)
      90
      Easy positionable lamphouse (up/down)
      45

    • Medical appliance

      Medical Device Directive
      • 2007/47/EC
      • MDD 93/42/EEC

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