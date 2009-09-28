ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Hairdryer

HP8202/00

Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair

Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power.

See all benefits

SalonShine Care ION

Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair

  • SalonShine Care

Specially designed for Asians

Specially designed for Asians

1600W for gentle drying

1600W for gentle drying

This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. EHD+ - Even Heat Distribution technology - Patent filing in progress