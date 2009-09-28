Discontinued
HP8202/00
Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair
Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power.
SalonShine Care
This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
EHD+ - Even Heat Distribution technology - Patent filing in progress